Alphonso Davies remains silent about potential move to Real Madrid move

Alphonso Davies continues to fuel speculation about a potential transfer to Real Madrid following another impressive performance for Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Canadian international showcased his talent during the second leg of a high-stakes Champions League semi-final clash against the Spanish giants.

Although initially starting on the bench, Davies was called into action early in the game to replace the injured Serge Gnabry.

He made a significant impact by scoring a remarkable goal in the 68th minute, seemingly sealing the tie for Bayern. However, Real Madrid mounted a comeback, with substitute Joselu turning the game around.

As Davies contemplates his future, questions about a possible move to Madrid persist.

The speedy 23-year-old has been consistently linked with a transfer to the Spanish capital and is entering the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich.

There has been talk of the Blancos making an approach in the summer transfer window, or waiting until Davies hits free agency in 2025, with the man himself saying when quizzed on his long-term plans: “Will I play here at the Bernabuu next? Right now, my agent is talking to Bayern. Whatever happens, I’m very grateful to Bayern.”

Real Madrid’s current strong performance by left-back Ferland Mendy may lessen the urgency for them to pursue Alphonso Davies.

However, Davies has remained a target for Real for some time, and with his contract at Bayern Munich nearing its end, a potential move could still be on the cards.