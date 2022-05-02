“AM THE ONLY ONE WHO CAN MAKE PF TO BOUNCE BACK IN POWER IN 2026,” Lusambo

By Eukeria M’banga

Opposition PF outgoing Member of Parliament for Kabushi constituency Bowman Lusambo has bragged that he is the only political relevant person who can make PF to bounce back in power.

Mr Lusambo mentioned that he can’t see any famous and strong person as him to take over PF and win elections against president HH, he said if PF won’t make a positive decision to appoint him as party president even out of convention then they should forget about grabbing the power from the ruling UPND.

But a record check by NewsPoint Tv crew of political analysts is indicating that, due to his criminality, corruption and his appetite towards prostitutes, he is not eligible to stand as a presidential candidate in the world of Zambia.

