MWAMBA CONDEMNS INCOHERENT STATEMENTS FROM MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OVER MEALIE-MEAL SHORTAGES

…shortages as a result of incompetence…

Lusaka-Thursday 6th April 2023

Patriotic Front Presidential Candidate, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba has condemned the inaccurate and inconsistent statements about the mealie-meal shortages being issued by the Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Mutolo Phiri.

He said Zambia has established mechanisms and instruments at the Minister’s disposal to determine the accurate availability of crops in the country.

He said Zambia had developed a National Food Balance Sheet to help to determine national food availability and food security and the tool also informs government’s decisions to either export or import the crops.

He said the National Food Balance Sheet is also supported by the annual Crop Forecast Survey.

He said , further, the Minister had specialised committees on food availability such as the;

1.Crop Estimate Committee

2. National Stock Committee

3. National Food Committee

Mr. Mwamba called on the Minister to be truthful in relation to national food security to help stakeholders and the citizenry at large on food availability.

Mr. Mwamba also condemned Government’s decision to import finished products (mealie meal)as it was threatening jobs at Milling plants.