AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA DEMANDS DISMISSAL AND ARREST OF MINISTER, DC AND YOND THUGS THAT ATTACKED FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

MWAMBA DEMANDS DISMISSAL AND ARREST OF MINISTER, DC AND YOND THUGS THAT ATTACKED FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;

President Hichilema must deal with his Minister and DC, who organised UPND thugs that caused violent attacks on President Lungu

A Cabinet Minister and Mambwe District Commissioner, Magjlasi Banda, have been named as persons that organised UPND thugs that attacked Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu in Malambo District.

The former president was in Malambo District at the invitation of the Kunda Royal Establishment, to attend the annual Malaila Traditional Ceremony.

The UPND thugs proceeded to disrupt the ceremony demanding the ejection of President Lungu.

It took concerted action by both the Kunda Royal Establishment and local Police to bring order and allow the ceremony to later proceed.

I hope President Hakainde Hichilema will deal with both the Minister and the District Commissioner for this criminality.

We also hope the Zambia Police will arrest the UPND thugs for their violent attacks, assault, threats, and damage to property and cars.