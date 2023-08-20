AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA DEMANDS DISMISSAL AND ARREST OF MINISTER, DC AND YOND THUGS THAT ATTACKED FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

MWAMBA DEMANDS DISMISSAL AND ARREST OF MINISTER, DC AND YOND THUGS THAT ATTACKED FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;
President Hichilema must deal with his Minister and DC, who organised UPND thugs that caused violent attacks on President Lungu
A Cabinet Minister and Mambwe District Commissioner, Magjlasi Banda, have been named as persons that organised UPND thugs that attacked Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu in Malambo District.
The former president was in Malambo District at the invitation of the Kunda Royal Establishment, to attend the annual Malaila Traditional Ceremony.
The UPND thugs proceeded to disrupt the ceremony demanding the ejection of President Lungu.
It took concerted action by both the Kunda Royal Establishment and local Police to bring order and allow the ceremony to later proceed.
I hope President Hakainde Hichilema will deal with both the Minister and the District Commissioner for this criminality.
We also hope the Zambia Police will arrest the UPND thugs for their violent attacks, assault, threats, and damage to property and cars.
The time PF thugs were urinating in the Mouth of Journalists did Mwamba demand for their arrest? ECL planted a very bad seed of violence in this country and the people that got injured at the hands of PF thugs still remember. The best is for ECL to rest and play a role of a statesman failure to which he will be unnecessary be humiliated.
What authority do you have to maje such atrocious demands? One if their own was badly beaten, peed upon into his mouth and nearly burnt alive by known PF cadres. That useless chief who invited Edgar was after the hand outs that Edgar and the PF give from money they obtained illegally. Honourable chiefs like Chitimukulu if the Bembas invited his fellow chief, equal in rank and education, to be his guest of honor. Yes the thugs that attacked Edgar, and the inept police should face the law for their unacceptable behaviour towards a former president no matter how bad he was. But why do you expect the Minister and DC to be fired? Wanyala woooooo