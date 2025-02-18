Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba differs with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch

Mwamba differs with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch



London-Tuesday,18th, February 2025



Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and former Permanent Representative to the African Union, Amb.Emmanuel Mwamba has differed sharply with remarks made by UK’s Conservative Leader against the West paying reparations and her views about immigrants.



Speaking at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) conference at the ExCel centre in London, Badenoch stated that Western civilisation faced a “crisis of confidence” despite having “dominated the world for well over two centuries.”



She also stated that; “Our country is not racist. We don’t need to apologise. We don’t need to pay reparations or give away the Chagos Islands.”





But Mwamba said the issue of the West paying reparations was a matter of Justice.



He said to this effect, the African Union had recently adopted a theme for 2025, “Justice for African and People of African Descent Through Reparations” and has dedicated the year 2025 to achieving restorative and reaparoty Justice for yhe past crimes of slavery and coloni isation committed against the African people and people of african descent.





Mwamba also stated that he expected Ms. Kemi Badenoch to be sympathetic to immigrants especially that she was of Nigerian descent.



Amb.Mwamba is in London to attend the 2nd Alliance for Responsible Citizens (ARC) Conference.





The unique Conference has brought together an extraordinary alliance of thought leaders and changemakers from around the world committed to shaping a hope-filled vision for the future.





The Conference has attracted over 4000 delegates to help re-lay the foundations of civilisation.