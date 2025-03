MWAMBA FLIES BACK TO WASHINGTON



PF Spokesperson Emmanuel Mwamba has arrived back to Washington, US after visiting United Kingdom.





While Mwamba is being awaited in Zambia for court appearance with the Magistrate warning his suretites, the Communication Specialist announced he had flown back to the US.





It’s not clear when Mwamba will be back in Zambia but he has continued running his mass Communication keeping the authority on its toes from overseas.