MWAMBA INSISTS EMBASSIES THAT FLEW GAY FLAG BROKE THE LAW

Saturday-28th May 2022

Former envoy, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba has said an acceptable form of apology must be rendered to the Zambian Government and its people by the European Embassies that flew flags on May 17th 2022.

Speaking at the Cathedral of Holy Cross where the Church held the Prayer Walk and Prayer Service, Mr. Mwamba said it is concerning that no acceptable apology has been rendered but excuses have been stated that they flew the flag last year.

He called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to resolve this matter.

He said the Embassies that commemorated the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia observed on May 17 did not need to do this by breaking the law.

He said the Vienna Convention mandates Embassies to follow and respect local laws of the Host country.

Mr. Mwamba also urged stakeholders to check policies such as Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE)that have embedded subtle abortion, sexual and gay rights even for adolescents (children below the age of 16).

He also expressed concern that the Zambia Law Development Commission proposals to decriminalise bigamy as another assault on the sanctity of the family and its values.

The Zambia Law Development Commission (ZLDC) has proposed that the laws on bigamy and abortions be repealed.

The proposals are contained in the review of the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code.

Mr. Mwamba said there will be attempts to change the fabric of the moral standing of nation by sponsoring petitions using the Judiciary, public policies and by popularizing LGBTQ lifestyle through entertainment on radio, television and social-media.

Mr. Mwamba said the sponsors of such agenda will not succeed as Zambia has affirmed itself as a Christian Nation and a country that values its traditions and culture.