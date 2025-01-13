AMB.  EMMANUEL MWAMBA JOINS EASTERN PROVINCE MPS IN ENDORSING UPND CANDIDATE

MWAMBA JOINS EASTERN PROVINCE MPS IN ENDORSING UPND CANDIDATE
_As he pledges to share all Petauke Constituency campaign related post’s and videos_
Tonse Alliance Party leader, Emmanuel Mwamba, has officially joined forces with Eastern Province Members of Parliament to endorse the United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate, Severian Lungu, in the upcoming parliamentary by-election.
In an exclusive interview, Mr. Mwamba expressed his confidence in the UPND, emphasizing that it is difficult to compete against a party that prioritizes the welfare of the people.
He highlighted various interventions implemented by the UPND government, which he said have significantly distinguished it from past administrations.
Mr. Mwamba acknowledged the party’s commitment to improving the lives of citizens, stating that these achievements make it an obvious choice for continued leadership.
He further assured the UPND Media team of his active role in the campaign, pledging to promote the UPND candidate by sharing all campaign-related videos and posts on his Facebook page.
With his endorsement, Mr. Mwamba has bolstered the UPND’s campaign efforts, adding momentum to their pursuit of victory in Petauke Constituency.
©️UPND MEDIA
If you can’t beat them, just join them.
Have I read this correctly? Emmanuel who, Mwamba? Who saw this coming? What’s going on?
“He (Emmanuel Mwamba) highlighted various interventions implemented by the UPND government, which he said have significantly distinguished it from past administrations.”
And what have we been saying all along? Iwe Indigo, 2.8million and the other “trolls like Zamzam” your own have now “smelled the coffee and realised”
Politics is not about who rules but who have the best interests of the people. Your role as opposition is hold those in office accountable. Are the excuses they are giving valid.
However Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba there isnt a place on earth where you and your utterance should be accepted. Changing your tune, just further shows just how much you lack priniciple. Ba UNPD careful with these fellows and the extent they will go to dance for akabwali. Mwamba should be imprison for the lies and damage he has done. A dispicable human being who for akabwali doesnt care about others as long as he can eat…even when his mouth is full of food….its all about him. Has always been, its time Zambians said No to him and his kind. Introspect ba Politican, do some introspect! Stop thinking offices are for you to reap, they are for service.
Fake news. Where is the post from Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba?
Don’t be fooled, this is just fake news ,and even if it was, true, , of what value will Mwamba bring to UPND ,
And ,how , desperate is UPND,to allow
such a person who has been on a crusade, to
rubbish & speak ill of , every thing the UPND, has achieved just in 3 years, being in power ,
This will be the Greatest betrayal, to the memory and spirit of those alive today & those who have died, for the cause of UPND,, Mwamba is just a job seeker, at this rate ? Who’s next ? Joining? Dr Zumani ? Next ? Nakachinnda?
In the End , UPND, is hijacked…by people from a party Zambians, punished & rejected, overwhelmingly just 3 years ago,,and when Zambians,get annoyed, they punish , arrogant people,thru the ballot ️ box, Ba
UPND, this is a very strong Warning for you & to you, DON’T TAKE ZAMBIANS FOR GRANTED,