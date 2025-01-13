AMB.  EMMANUEL MWAMBA JOINS EASTERN PROVINCE MPS IN ENDORSING UPND CANDIDATE

MWAMBA JOINS EASTERN PROVINCE MPS IN ENDORSING UPND CANDIDATE



_As he pledges to share all Petauke Constituency campaign related post’s and videos_





Tonse Alliance Party leader, Emmanuel Mwamba, has officially joined forces with Eastern Province Members of Parliament to endorse the United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate, Severian Lungu, in the upcoming parliamentary by-election.



In an exclusive interview, Mr. Mwamba expressed his confidence in the UPND, emphasizing that it is difficult to compete against a party that prioritizes the welfare of the people.



He highlighted various interventions implemented by the UPND government, which he said have significantly distinguished it from past administrations.





Mr. Mwamba acknowledged the party’s commitment to improving the lives of citizens, stating that these achievements make it an obvious choice for continued leadership.





He further assured the UPND Media team of his active role in the campaign, pledging to promote the UPND candidate by sharing all campaign-related videos and posts on his Facebook page.





With his endorsement, Mr. Mwamba has bolstered the UPND’s campaign efforts, adding momentum to their pursuit of victory in Petauke Constituency.



©️UPND MEDIA