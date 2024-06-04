AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA PENS DOWN A PAINFUL LETTER, BUT WELL MEANING TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA ON HIS 62ND BIRTH DAY

He writes:-

President Hakainde Hichilema’s 62nd Birthday

Rebuke is better than Praises

“It is better to heed the rebuke of a wise person than to listen to the song and praises of fools.” Ecclesiastes 7:5

Mr. President on your 62nd Birthday, I wish to pass words of both encouragement, hope but also of advice.

You won the August 2021 Elections with a wide mandate, with a lot of world-wide goodwill and as you were hailed as a democrat that will restore Zambia’s fortunes.

Please remain so.

You had tried very hard since 2006..Finally God and the people of Zambia gave you a golden opportunity in 2021.

Use the opportunity for good and not for harm.

Kindly abandon these dictatorial, autocratic traits and tendencies you have recently acquired and adopted.

They cause harm to our country, destroy lives that are affected by your decisions and betray our peace and democratic credentials and dividends.

Please abandon the divisions and hate that is beginning to characterize and define your presidency.

Focus on running the country instead of your re-election. Use your presidency to unite the nation and develop the country.

Focus on the goal to emancipate the country from its shackles of poverty, unemployment, diseases, high cost of living and rural underdevelopment.

It’s not about how many terms you serve, it’s about how you serve the term you have.

Jesus’ Ministry was for 3 years but his message continues to resonate for millenniums.

Use this opportunity of your birthday to reflect for the betterment of our country.

Happy Birthday, I wish you many more happy returns.