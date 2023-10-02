AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA TAKES PLEA IN A CASE HE’S ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER

EMMANUEL MWAMBA TAKES PLEA IN A CASE HE’S ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER ……

Monday 2nd, October 2023 [Grindstone Television Zambia]

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba has pleaded not guilty to one count of assault on a police officer.

The former Zambian Amb to Ethiopian this morning appeared before Magistrate Trevor Kasanda at the Lusaka Magistrate Complex in a case he is accused of assaulting a police officer and denied the charge.

In June 2023, Police picked Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba at a Car Wash in Woodlands, where the alleged case of assault occurred.

He was accompanied by patriotic front party secretary general Hon. Nakacinda, former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji and former Mines and Resources minister Richard Musukwa

Others were patriotic front western province chairperson Kufuka Kufuka, MCC Glenn Kalimbwe and former western province PS Danny Bukali.

The matter was adjourned to 2nd of November for mention and 20th November for trial.

📸 GrindStone Television ZambiaGrindStone Television Zambia