Ambassador Andrew Bwezani Banda Presents Letters Of Credence To President Of South Korea

AMBASSADOR BWEZANI BANDA PRESENTS LETTERS OF CREDENCE TO PRESIDENT OF SOUTH KOREA

*** As Seoul says considering opening embassy in Lusaka.

Zambia’s Ambassador to South Korea, His Excellency Andrew Bwezani BANDA presented his credentials to His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of South Korea, formally accrediting him as Zambia’s Ambassador to South Korea.

During the ceremony held at the presidential office in Seoul, Ambassador Banda stated that President Hakainde Hichilema was looking forward to deepening and expanding bilateral relations with South korea based on mutual values, economic development and shared interests . Ambassador Banda humbly requested His Excellency President Yoon to consider opening an Embassy in Zambia as this would accelerate bilateral relations through direct diplomat channels and enhance effective cooperation between the two countries.

And H.E, Yoon Suk Yeol said that that he was pleased to receive the letters of credence and assured Ambassador Banda that his Government was considering opening an Embassy in Zambia in 2024 as a result of increased diplomatic activities between the two countries