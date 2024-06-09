AMBASSADOR DUNCAN MULIMA, PRESENTS CREDENTIALS TO HIS MAJESTY SULTAN HAITHAM BIN TARIK, OF THE SULTANATE OF OMAN, IN MUSCAT

His Excellency Mr. Duncan Mulima, Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, presented his Credentials to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, of the Sultanate of Oman, at Al Alam Palace, in Muscat, Oman.

Speaking after the presentation of credentials on 3rd June, 2024, Ambassador Mulima informed His Majesty the Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman that His Excellency Mr. Haikainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, is keen on enhancing economic cooperation between the Republic of Zambia and the Sultanate of Oman. The Ambassador therefore, invited the Omani business houses to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in various sectors of the Zambian economy, for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

In response, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik welcomed President Hichilema’s call for growing business relations with his country and indicated that the Government of Oman would expedite communication with the Republic of Zambia on how to accelerate engagements between the two countries, with a view to growing economic cooperation.

The Sultanate of Oman is a major producer of petroleum products, fertiliser and has a robust tourism sector, while Zambia is blessed with vast arable land and is endowed with various minerals as well as a rich wildlife and natural resources, sectors that could potentially benefit from partnerships. Therefore, enhanced partnership between Zambia and Oman has the potential for increasing bilateral and economic benefits for both countries.

Ambassador Mulima was among the twelve Ambassadors that presented their Letters of Credence before the Sultan of Oman; others were from Mauritius, Burma, European Union, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, Rwanda, Burundi, Georgia, Serbia and Cambodia.

Issued by the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia

RIYADH

08.06.2024