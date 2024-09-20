Amber Rose & Iman Shumpert Spark Romance Rumors With Relaxing Beach Trip

Are things heating up between Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose?

Amber Rose and Iman Shumpert were recently spotted making the most of the last few days of summer in Florida. According to new photos by MEGA, they enjoyed a relaxing day on the beach together. Rose rocked a black swimsuit while Shumpert kept it casual in a pair of white shorts.

Of course, the outing has prompted questions of whether things are heating up between them, or if they were simply hanging out as friends. With that being said, they reportedly didn’t engage in any kissing, hand-holding, or anything else that would indicate they’re an item. After spending time on the beach together, however, they reportedly returned to their “swanky oceanfront hotel” together.

At the time of writing, neither of them has addressed the photos, which arrived just a few months after Shumpert and his ex Teyana Taylor finalized their divorce. News of their split first went public late last year, but Taylor filed in January of 2023.

Reportedly, Shumpert was ordered to pay Taylor a one-time, seven-figure payment as part of their settlement. She also kept four marital properties, worth approximately $10 million.

Shumpert was ordered to pay $8K per month in child support for their daughters, as well as their private school fees. He kept a Miami condo and compounds in South Georgia and Decatur.