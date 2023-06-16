American Actor, Al Pacino, Welcomes Child At 83

American actor, Alfredo Pacino aka Al Pacino, 83, and girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 29, have welcomed a baby boy.

Al Pacino’s representative confirmed his newest addition, CNN reported on Thursday.

The film producer named their baby boy, Roman Pacino.

Al Pacino already has three other children, two with Beverly D’Angelo and one with Jan Tarrant.

Robert De Niro, a fellow actor and close friend who at 79 welcomed his seventh child last month, gave Al Pacino kudos.

He said, “Go Al, God bless him.”

The Oscar-winning actor’s most recent feature film credit was 2021’s “House of Gucci,” in which he played Aldo Gucci opposite Adam Driver and Lady Gaga.