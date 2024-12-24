American actor Art Evans has d!ed at the age of 82 following a long health battle.

The Die Hard 2 star reportedly passed away peacefully over the weekend.

His tragic passing was caused by complications from diabetes, which he had suffered from for several years.

In a statement, his wife, Babe said: ‘Art was not only an incredible actor but a devoted husband, friend, and source of light to everyone who knew him.

‘His laughter, passion, and love of life will be deeply missed. While our hearts are heavy, we celebrate the legacy of joy and inspiration he leaves behind.’

Art’s incredible career spanned more than four decades, with more than 120 acting roles, but his most famous was opposite Bruce Willis in Die Hard 2.

He played Leslie Barnes in the 1990 action sequel, an air traffic control tower employee who helps Bruce’s John McClane fight off terrorists at Dulles International Airport.

He also starred in another huge blockbuster, A Soldier’s Story, in 1984, playing PVT. James Wilkie alongside Howard Rollins, Adolph Caesar, and a young Denzel Washington in one of his first breakout roles.

Art also starred in films such as 1976’s Leadbelly, 1985’s Fright Night, 1995’s Tales from the Hood, and 1999’s The Story of Us.

He also had notable roles in several huge TV shows, including MAS*H, The Fall Guy, Walker Texas Ranger, The X-Files, Monk, and Everybody Hates Chris.

One of his most recognisable TV parts was as the father of Ron Johnson (Darryl M. Bell)) on A Different World.

And he even starred in the music video for 1985’s Go Home by the legendary Stevie Wonder.

He is survived by his wife Babe and their son, Ogadae.