American Idol’ singer and Grammy winner, Mandisa’s cause of death revealed

American Idol star Mandisa died from complications of obesity at the age of 47 in April 2024,

Grammy-winning singer Mandisa, who rose to fame on season five of “American Idol, was found dead in her Nashville home by friends on April 18 – with an autopsy report obtained by People confirming she passed from complications of class III obesity.

The report revealed the star ‘was last known alive approximately three weeks’ before she was found dead.

The Grammy Award-winning musician competed on the fifth season of the popular talent show, finishing in ninth place. After that, she went on to have a celebrated career in Christian music.

Mandisa was a native of Citrus Heights, California, and studied vocal jazz at American River College in Sacramento and music at Fisk University in Tennessee.

Her debut album, True Beauty, was released in 2007, it was her 2013 album Overcomer which won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album and helped to propel her into being one of the biggest Christian music stars in the country.