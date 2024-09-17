An American pastor detained in China for almost 20 years has been released from prison and flown home to his family in Texas.

David Lin, 68, was given a life sentence in 2006 after he was convicted of fraud for helping an underground “house church” build a place of worship. He was also barred from leaving the country, according to ChinaAid.

His release took place just weeks after US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met China’s foreign minister in the Chinese capital.

His daughter, Alice, told Politico: “No words can express the joy we have – we have a lot of time to make up for.”

She added the US State Department contacted her on Saturday to confirm that Chinese authorities had released her father from prison and that he would be flying into San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday.

“We welcome David Lin’s release from prison in the People’s Republic of China,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“He has returned to the United States and now gets to see his family for the first time in nearly 20 years.”

The timing of Jake Sullivan’s meeting with foreign minister Wang Yi indicates he may have had a hand in the negotiations that lead to Mr Lin’s release.

“I know that Jake Sullivan did raise my dad’s case,” his daughter told Politico.

While incarcerated, Mr Lin missed his daughter’s wedding and the birth of his grandson.

His release comes days ahead of a congressional hearing focused on US citizens detained in China, of whom there are estimated to be 200.

Lin was one of three Americans deemed by the US State Department to have been wrongfully detained in China. Businessmen Kai Li and Mark Swidan are still held behind bars, on espionage and drug-related charges respectively.