American rapper Bryson Gray has said that he wishes he never had s333x before marriage

Bryson Gray, 33, has said that he wishes he never had s£x before marriage.

The American rapper said he was celibate for 12 years before he got married.

However, he says he wishes he never engaged in f0rnication at all before marriage.

He wrote on Facebook: “One of the things I wish I would have done. I was celibate 12 years before I got married but man I wish I would’ve known to not engage in fornication at all!

“Don’t let anyone tell you saving yourself is “lame”.

“The people saying that have children out of wedlock and multiple baby mommas/daddys.

“Do it God’s way and you’ll never fail!”

Bryson Gray is an American rapper, known for his work in the Christian hip hop and political hip hop genres.