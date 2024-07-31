American rapper, Chino XL has d!ed at the age of 50.

The music star and actor – whose real name was Derek Emmanuel Barbosa, passed away on Sunday, July 28. No cause of de@th is known at this time.

A statement published on the rapper’s official Instagram page on Tuesday confirmed the news. It read: “The family of Derek Keith Barbosa, professionally known as Chino XL, is devastated to relay the news of his passing.

“Chino d!ed on the morning of Sunday, July 28, 2024 at home. He was 50. Chino is survived by his children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, and Kiyana; his stepson Shawn; grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; his mother, Carole; and his former longtime partner Stephanie.”

The post also included a message from his daughters. It continued: “In a joint statement, his daughters reflect: ‘Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.”

The statement concluded: “The family asks for privacy at this time. Details of a memorial will be forthcoming.” The news was first reported by AllHipHop with producer Domingo telling the outlet that Chino “was one of the best lyricists in the game” and a “legendary artist and friend”. He added: “[Chino was] extremely talented since the day we met in the early 90s.”

Chino XL rose to fame in the mid-1990s with his first album, 1996’s Here to Save You All, which included the single Kreep. He followed up with albums such as 2001’s I Told You So, 2006’s Poison Pen and 2012’s RICANstruction: The Black Rosary.

Away from his rap career, Chino appeared on the small screen in CSI: Miami and Reno 911!, whilst he starred alongside Kate Hudson and Luke Wilson in director Rob Reiner’s Alex and Emma flick in 2003.