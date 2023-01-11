American rapper Meek Mill’s video from Ghana’s Presidential villa causes stir online

American rapper Meek Mill was in Ghana to serve music lovers with back to back entertainment during the festive seasons. The program themed Afronations saw the attendance of thousands of people from the diaspora and across Africa.

His stay in Ghana was fun as he disclosed that, he “felt like a King” in Ghana. During his short stay, he paid a courtesy call on the President of Ghana with his crew. After the visit, the renowned rapper released a short music video which was shot at the presidential villa.

In the said video, he was seen in shots from different locations at the presidency. He was seen at the frontage, the main corridors, the main conference hall and most controversially posing with the presidential lectern.

The content of the video did not sit well with a section of the Ghanaian population. The video immediately caused an uproar with critics saying the Villa is supposed to be a protected area. He has considered the agitation and pulled down the video. Watch below