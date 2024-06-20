American rapper, Remy Ma’s son has reportedly been charged with first-degree murder.

According to Fox 5, Remy’s son Jayson Scott, 23, was charged with another man with first-degree murder.

The pair were also charged with two counts of weapons possession and reckless endangerment.

The charges are reportedly in connection with a June 7, 2021 murder of 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux in Queens.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that it was a murder for hire.

The report also said an arraignment is expected to take place at the Queens County courthouse.

Jason, also known as “Jace Smith” appeared in several episodes of Love & Hip: New York with his mother.