American singer, Doja Cat has gotten honest about the aftermath of her past Brazilian butt lift.

On Sunday, June 2, the star, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, took to her Instagram account to share some photo dumps.

Some of the snaps show her body part, particularly her backside.

In the caption, the 28-year-old poked fun at her “out of control” BBL by writing, “My bbl is out of control I gotta put my cankle fat in my thighs now to even it out.”

Fans commented, assuring her that they liked her body.

Doja previously got candid about going under the knife to alter her look.

Back in March 2023, she underwent liposuction and breast reduction. The next month, she took to her Stories to reveal the results of the surgery for the first time. She posted two images that saw her baring her taut tummy and her breasts in a sheer top.