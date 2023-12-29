American Woman Jailed Over Mum’s Murder Released After Eight Years

An American lady, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, was released from jail on Thursday, three years ahead of her 10-year sentence.

This is according to an exclusive report by TMZ on Thursday.

TMZ reports that Dee Dee was accused of forcing Gypsy to pretend to be disabled for years, holding her hostage and even tying her up in a bed after she tried to escape.

Dee Dee reportedly suffered from a mental disorder where a parent fabricates illnesses in their child for sympathy or attention.

Gypsy’s then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, who admitted to murdering Dee Dee in 2015 to help Gypsy escape her mother’s clutches, is currently serving a life sentence, while Gypsy who was originally set to be released from custody in 2026, was granted parole in September.

Gypsy, who is now 32 years old, was also reported to have said in prison interviews that she felt more free behind bars than she was when she was living with Dee Dee, adding that she regretted her mother’s murder.

She had also revealed to TMZ that top of her to-do list upon her release from prison was to meet the American singer, Taylor Swift, at a Kansas City Chiefs game, stating that she and her husband, Ryan, have tickets for the game on December 31.