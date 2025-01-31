 Americans slam President Donald Trump over response to Washington DC plane crash

Donald Trump has been slammed by American citizens after he used the plane crash in Washington DC to attack his political enemies.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, an American Eagle Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided midair with an Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying 3 people.

Officials said all 67 people in both aircraft died in the crash on Wednesday night. By late Thursday morning, multiple bodies had been retrieved from the Potomac River.

Speaking hours after the crash, Trump said Democrats were responsible for declining standards in air traffic control and that the disaster “could have been” caused by diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies at the Federal Aviation Administration.

Trump turned a press conference into a rant against DEI.

The president was backed by the transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, who said “We can only accept the best and the brightest” in positions affecting passenger safety.

Also, the defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, said: “The era of DEI is gone at the defense department and we need the best and brightest.”

Then came the vice president, JD Vance, who claimed, “We want to hire the best people … actually competent enough to do the job.”

Vance also claimed, without offering evidence, that hundreds had sued the US government because “they would like to be air traffic controllers, but they were turned away because of the color of their skin”.

Trump claimed that “very powerful tests” for competence in air traffic control were “terminated” by Joe Biden. He also claimed that when he was president between 2017 and 2021 the US “had a much higher standard [in air traffic control] than anybody else”.

Asked about his claim that DEI is a cause of the crash, Trump said: “It just could have been.”

Asked how he could so quickly decide diversity was to blame, Trump said: “Because I have common sense, OK, and unfortunately, a lot of people don’t.”

Trump also mused about possible errors by the helicopter pilot.

This angered Americans and they took to X to call Trump a national disgrace, causing the hashtag “Trump is a national disgrace” to trend.