America’s tallest man and former actor George Bell dies aged 67

America’s tallest man George Bell known as a “gentle giant” has died at his family home in North Carolina aged 67 according to cops.

Bell was a 7-foot, 8-inch former Virginia law officer and actor who played roles in “American Horror Story” and AMC’s “Freakshow.”

On Wednesday, March 19, Bell’s former co-workers said he was a beloved former Norfolk Sheriff’s deputy known for his “kind and fun-loving personality” after learning of his passing.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former deputy George Bell,” the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office told the local station wtkr.com.

“He was well known for many things, but for those who worked with him, he will be remembered for his kind and fun-loving personality. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the cause of Bell’s death was not immediately clear.

Bell was born in Portsmouth, Va. in 1957 and was initially granted the title of the tallest man by Guinness World Records in 2007 before Ukraine’s Igor Vovkovinskiy dethroned him.

George Bell then reclaimed the title as the tallest man in America in 2021 when Vovkovinskiy died.

Bell stated at the time that he was born an average size, yet knew he was different by fourth grade when he had a growth spurt and clinched 5 feet.

George Bell was then diagnosed with a form of gigantism, in which an excess of hormones creates loads of growth.