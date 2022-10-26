AMOS CHANDA GRANTED BAIL BY THE COURT

Chanda Wrote;

Good afternoon. I have been granted bail by the court. My only word for now is that I am thankful for the professionalism of the court which rejected DEC’s absurd opposition for bail on grounds that if released I would repeat the same offence.

How can I repeat an offence that I have never committed in the first place.

The vitriol malice and personal hatred is extraordinary. But I will confront all this during my defence once trial begins on November 23.

Magistrate Ireen Washimanga directed that there was no legal basis to deny me bail for an offence that is bailable and ordered bail for K10,000 in the recognisance of the two working sureties.

” He has been in police custody? Asked the magistrate before ruling that she had authority to grant bail and that although that power is discretional, it is governed by procedure and precedent.

I also wish to thank the Bemba Royal Establishment which sent His Royal Highness Senior Mwamba to come and give moral support during my unlawful detention for six days in a crowded cell at Kabwata Police Station.

I have since met Senior Chief Mwamba here in Lusaka and spoken to the Mwinelubemba, Paramout Chief Chutimululi of the Bemba people to assure him that I was well and ready to defend myself against the absurd charges from the DEC.

AMOS CHANDA