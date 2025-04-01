Amos Chanda is a Liar – Dora Siliya

Former Minister of Information Dora Siliya says Amos Chanda was liar who lied that Eswatini King had given him land alongside President Edgar Lungu.

Narrating the story in her book, Siliya said she sought meeting with Lungu to countercheck the information Amos gave her that Lungu and him were given land in Eswatini. She said the meeting attended by other State House aides was spark.

“As expected, Amos reaction was explosive. Avoiding for question, he referred to the SC in a derogatory manner and questioned whom the SC thought he was to ask him anything. It was sad to watch,” Siliya wrote in her Book.

“Of course Amos exposed his own shortcomings by failing to gel with his colleagues…” added.

Siliya disclosed that political advisor Kaiser Zulu also joined and questioned Amos why he lied about the land when he did not even attend the meeting between Lungu and the King.

Dora said she left the meeting in State of shock but requested for another one with Lungu the two of them.

“The President simply said ‘you caught your friend lying, right?’ With a twinkle in his eye, in reference to Amos” Dora further reveals in her book.

“I just smiled and we left it at that,” Dora wrote without holding back.