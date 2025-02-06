Amos Chanda must learn from others, UPND will use him, dump him and he will still go to jail- Jaffrey Silungwe

Amos Chanda must learn from others, UPND will use him, dump him and he will still go to jail



Dear Editor,



I have read the recent two articles by former State House Special Assistant for Press Amos Chanda.





Amos’ writings are way too convoluted to serve the purpose they are intended to serve.



Writing clearly and in normal tone especially for the general readership is the way to go.



Secondly, UPND is like a hypersensitive and superstitious bunch of people, they will not accept Amos in their ranks, not anyone once associated with PF and Lungu.





HH will never sort out his communication challenges because even him doesn’t even know what communication looks or feels like.



No amount of advice from outside will change anything for their communication anchored by the incompetent Clayson Hamasaka





Everyone who has run or joined them from outside like Frank Bwalya or Cosmas Chileshe has been shunted to their political basement.



Jaffrey Silungwe