Amos Chanda must learn from others, UPND will use him, dump him and he will still go to jail- Jaffrey Silungwe

Amos Chanda must learn from others, UPND will use him, dump him and he will still go to jail
Dear Editor,
I have read the recent two articles by former State House Special Assistant for Press Amos Chanda.
Amos’ writings are way too convoluted to serve the purpose they are intended to serve.
Writing clearly and in normal tone especially for the general readership is the way to go.
Secondly, UPND is like a hypersensitive and superstitious bunch of people, they will not accept Amos in their ranks, not anyone once associated with PF and Lungu.
HH will never sort out his communication challenges because even him doesn’t even know what communication looks or feels like.
No amount of advice from outside will change anything for their communication anchored by the incompetent Clayson Hamasaka
Everyone who has run or joined them from outside like Frank Bwalya or Cosmas Chileshe has been shunted to their political basement.
Jaffrey Silungwe
Amos Chanda has written several article giving his point of view. Do we agree with him, not totally. Does that make him a UPND cadre?
There is a shallow perception that anyone who doesnt share your opinion is from a party that different from the opinion. We are individuals before we are able to vote. Born with a view and outlook in life. The arguement or positions others share may initially be difference, its the content in their outlook that can change our view of issues. Give a different outlook. In growth we learn. Its wrong to put people in boxes. Unless of course Lumpens like Indigo. Who live by “dogma”, and are untrainable.
Unless the court cases Amos faces (one of which I believe he was convicted and either should have served his sentence or as he writes these articles is serving (and a great way and productive way to spend his free time while serving, I must say). Should that be the case, does that make him a cadre? Free will is what he is exercising. The very thing the UN fimo fimo came to ensure is not being abrogated within the confines of the law. We are such hypocrits when we write article like this.
Umulandu taubola.
All the crooks are joining UPND so that they are shielded from facing their crimes.
We will cage them all, including the one shielding them, after 2026.
Vote wisely in 2026.