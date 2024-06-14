AMOS CHANDA RENEWS APPLICATION TO HAVE ACCESS TO HIS SIEZED PASSPORT

By Darius Choonya

Former President Edgar Lungu’s press aid, Amos Chanda, has renewed his bail application to have access to his passport to travel to India for specialised medical treatment.

Mr. Chanda wants access to his passport pending hearing of his appeal following his one-year jail sentence on charges of theft of court documents by Lusaka Magistrate, Irene Wishimanga.

In his renewed application, Mr. Chanda says he has a medical condition which was first diagnosed in June, 2019 whilst on official government business in India.

He says his condition requires a bi-annual review and treatment as prescribed by doctors.

Earlier, Mr. Chanda had applied to have access to his bail in another court where he was jailed seven months for obstruction and use of insulting language against officers from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).