AMOS CHANDA SPENDS 4TH NIGHT IN POLICE DETENTION

Former Presidential Press Aide Amos Chanda has described his arrest as pure persecution and malicious.

Mr. Chanda claims the move is meant to settle personal scores and alleged abuse of office using state machinery by some individuals in government institutions.

He was on Thursday arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Anti Money Laundering unit for alleged theft of a court record and destroying evidence contrary to the laws of Zambia.

He has not been granted bond this then and is spending his fourth night in detention at Kabwata Police Station.