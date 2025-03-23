AMOS CHANDA WILL BE ARRESTED



Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe



Amos Chanda’s statement about taking over presidential decisions due to Lungu’s failures is alarming and potentially incriminating. By admitting to such actions, Chanda may be implicating himself in what could be considered a “lite coup”.





It’s crucial to note that Chanda was not elected or authorized by the Zambian people to make presidential decisions. His actions, some including instructing the police to arrest opposition leaders, as evident in a recorded and leaked phone conversation, raise serious concerns about the abuse of power. Where was the Vice President and Cabinet more senior Government officials? Government has structures.





Moreover, Chanda’s actions may be seen as an attempt to get into good graces of UPND by exposing Lungu’s shortcomings. However, this approach may backfire, as it highlights Chanda’s own complicity in questionable decisions.





The parallels between Chanda’s actions and the current allegations surrounding Presidential Aides are striking. The accusations of corruption, including profiteering from fuel, mining contracts, and carbon taxing deals, have tarnished the President’s reputation in the business community.





The people that supported the President in opposition, are mostly rebels by nature. And they are not taking kindly to these stories going around.