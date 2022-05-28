An 11-year-old girl survived Texas shooting by playing dead and smearing blood on herself

The family of a young girl who survived a school shooting in Texas has disclosed that she pretended to be dead in order to survive the horrific incident.

Miah Cerrillo, 11, allegedly used the blood of other victims in the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24 to persuade the perpetrator that she shouldn’t be shot.

“Miah got some blood and put it on herself so she could pretend she was dead,” Blanca Rivera, the girl’s aunt and godmother, told NBC-DFW.

“It’s too much for me to play that scene over and over again, but that’s what my sister-in-law said is that she saw her friend full of blood and she got blood and put it on herself.”

11 year old girl survived Texas shooting by playing dead and smearing blood on herself

The shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead .

Rivera said Miah was injured and taken to a hospital but was released.

“My brother said she had bullet fragments in her back,” Rivera said.