AN ANGEL APPEARS TO TROUBLED BUSINESS MAN IN NDOLA

Jackson Mwewa Chabala Junior

A business man from Ndeke Township of Ndola has claimed meeting an angel in the disguise of a mad man.

Around 08:00 hours yesterday when he was ready to start off to his shop which is at Ndeke main market, a mad man approached him but he never paid attention.

After several attempts by the mad man trying to attract his attention, he angrily resorted to just stop and listen to the nonsense as expected.

The moment he stopped, the mad man smiled and asked how his wife was doing who had been bedridden for 8 months and because of her people have already started saying the husband has put his wife on the line to boost his liquor business.

He could not hold his tears, he broke down but the mad man in tattered clothes and wrapped in a sickly body held his hand and said take me home my son.

After they reached his house, he hardly opened the gate when his wife came outside running and embraced the mad man saying thank you so much.

The husband got surprised at this kind of drama, with so much excitement and enthusiasm the wife told the husband that she had seen this man in a dream with wings like that of an eagle.

“I saw him in the dream, he touched my forehead and I was whole..!” She exclaimed

The husband stretching his hand and shivering turned to greet the mad man, however, in a flash the mad man disappeared into thin air.

They searched the house thoroughly then the compound, all the Streets but could not find him.

Meanwhile, the couple is scared because of the hundred kwacha notes that have flooded the house especially where the alleged angel stood.

Could this be a real miracle?