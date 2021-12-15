By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

AN appeal to the Constitutional Court by any member of parliament whose election has been nullified by the High Court does not serve as a stay of execution, says Luxon Kazabu.

The former Nkana PF member of parliament says the nullification of an election is more like suspension of one from place of work in that until that person’s appeal against such a suspension is heard and disposed, he or she cannot report for work.

“As we read and interpret laws we must understand that an appeal to the Constitutional Court by a member of parliament whose seat has been nullified by the High Court does not serve as a stay of execution,” Kazabu argued. “You can’t have a person whose seat has been nullified participating in the business of the House. It defeats the whole exercise of a nullification.”

He added that when a court arrives at a nullification, that decision must have an effective action, which means one should immediately vacate the chamber.

“The fact that one has appealed to the Constitutional Court does not mean one must continue sitting in the chambers. If that happens then it is a contradiction to the purpose of a nullification,” Kazabu said. “It is like a person who has been suspended at work and appeals against that suspension, until the appeal is heard and disposed that person cannot be in office. If at the end of it that person wins the appeal he or she gets back to work.”

He noted that should people like Bowman Lusambo win his appeal case to the Constitutional Court then he would get back his seat.

Kazabu said he agrees with Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti’s decision to send away members of parliament whose election was nullified by the High Court saying, “she is on firm ground.”