“AN ATTACK ON ONE OF US IS AN ATTACK ON ALL OF US.” MUNDUBILE

Sat. May 25, 2024

Mporokoso Member of Parliament Hon. Brian Mundubile has expressed sadness at the disappearance of Petauke Member of Parliament Hon. JJ Banda whose vehicle was found abandoned on twin palm road at around 04:20, Saturday morning.

Hon. Mundubile who is leader of opposition has called on all Parliamentarians to show solidarity to their fellow MP who is feared abducted stating that an assault on one of them is an assault on all of them.

Hon. Mundubile bemoaned that the nation is no longer safe for political opponents of the ruling government as has been witnessed with the gutting down of Mambilima Member of Parliament Hon. Jean Chisenga’s home and now the feared abduction of Hon. JJ Banda , both of whom have been seen in the entourage of Former President HE Edgar Lungu in the recent past.

He further said the incident at the Kuomboka Ceremony where Hon. Charles Milupi spoke to UPND youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso not to allow political opponents to speak negatives of the President had now birthed a patten in which those seen to be close to former President Lungu were being victimised .

Mundubile has called on his fellow MPs to conven at the Ibex Hill Police Station where Hon. JJ Bandas vehicle is being kept .

