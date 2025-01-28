BREAKING: An inspector general that Donald Trump fired sounds the alarm about mass firings and reveals that Trump may have broken the law by carrying them out.

This is bombshell bad news for MAGA…

“We’re looking at what amounts to a threat to democracy, a threat to independent oversight and a threat to transparency in government,” said Hannibal “Mike” Ware, the former inspector general for the Small Business Administration.

Ware and several other inspectors general were fired by Trump late last Friday — but federal law clearly states that a president much give Congress a 30-day notice before such a firing.

Ware said that the 30-day notice rule is a “key protection” of the independence that is supposed to be afforded to inspectors general. Of course, Trump doesn’t want independence in the government and is purging anyone who isn’t a MAGA loyalist.

“You can’t decide I’m not going to follow that part of the IG Act, but oh, I’m going to follow the part that allows IGs to have full and unfettered access to all agencies, records and personnel,” Ware said, adding that “we might as well not have an Inspector General Act at all.”

“For years, we have been viewed as nonpartisan, nonpolitical. What’s happening right now is historic in that this has never happened before,” stated.

Please like and share!