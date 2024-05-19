AN OPEN ADVICE TO UKA LEADERSHIP AND FORMER PRESIDENT.

By Saili Phiri

Today as I followed the church session that the former president and other UKA members attended, I was expecting the former president and other UKA leaders to address the current challenges that the Zambian communities are facing and share a word of hope with them but unfortunately it was all about UPND.

I was so disappointed to hear our UKA leaders addressing HH and UPND in church instead of addressing the visible challenges the Zambian community is currently facing in the hands of UPND govt.

At this point Zambians are not looking for political competition but political leadership that will offer necessary solutions to so many challenges we are facing as a nation. Yes, UPND has failed then what? Do you have any solutions?

I believe the idea of going to address people in church was to help them understand your dedication towards solving the challenges we are currently facing as a nation. Why can’t you avoid heads on kind of politics with the current govt and focus on preaching what you can do for us?

You were addressing the church as though you were addressing people at a political rally or maybe you assumed that everyone in that church was UKA? it’s not everyone who believes in UKA and I feel your message now be based on winning the hearts of those who have not believed in you.

The moment you started talking about HH and UPND in Church all your speeches became unattractive to those who still believe in other political parties and UPND