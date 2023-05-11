An open letter to Hon. Miles Sampa

By Hon Saili Mavegie Phiri

You are a charismatic leader, almost loved by everyone, But one thing that you are lacking is a moral stance to politics, you are politically not sure of what you want, you really don’t know who your real enemies or your friends are. You are generally a good person on camera.

I have not had an experience with you in person but from what I have watched and read about you, is that you are so good at publicity but not so good in maintaining strong friendships with people around you that would die with you in good or bad times, you have an adolescent type of approach to life.

The nakupata type of behavior. You want to associate yourself with everyone, you want to be a good person to everyone, which is a good thing but not good all the time. Loyalty is key to stronger relationships.