AN UNIDENTIFIED ILLIGAL FUEL DEALER OF LUNDAZI DISTRICT ESCAPES UNHURT AFTER PLASTIC CONTAINERS HE USED TO TRANSPORT THE COMMODITY FROM MALAWI CAUGHT FIRE AND ERUPTED INTO FLAMES.

An unidentified fuel vendor in Lundazi District has escaped unhurt after plastic containers he was using to illegally transport fuel from the neighbouring Malawi caught fire and erupted into a fire ball.





An eye witness has told police at Mwase Police post that he was only alerted by a loud bang along the Mwase-Lundazi road yesterday evening.



And Eastern Province Commanding Officer, Robertson Mweemba has confirmed the fire incident to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Lundazi.





Mr Mweemba reveals that the incident occured yesterday, April 6, 2025 at around 21:30 hours at Kapichila area of Lundazi district and was reported at around 22:00 hours.





Police say while an eye witness, Hazwel Mhlanga was at his home at Kapichila area, he heard a loud bang along Mwase – Lundazi road.



It has been reported that when he went outside his house to check, he saw a big flame of fire and rushed to the road side as his family members trailed behind him.





They found two unknown riders who were carrying some containers of fuel on their motor bikes adding that one was on fire with 6 X 20 litres plastic containers still tied on it.



Police only found a frame of the charred motor bike at the scene.





An inquiry file has since been opened to establish the identity of the fuel vendor.



By Miniver Maluba

ZANIS/LUNDAZI.