Analysing the Impact of Trump Tariffs on Zambian Exports!

Malcom Jhala

President Trump’s recent executive order on “reciprocal tariffs” has stirred the global trade pot, but what does it mean for Zambia? Our nation, rich in natural resources, primarily exports raw and refined copper, gold, precious stones, and electricity. While the US isn’t our largest market, it remains a crucial destination, especially for our precious stones.

Precious stones are a significant export to the US, alongside other commodities like coffee. We’ve benefited from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), allowing duty-free access to the US market for certain products.

Trump’s tariffs introduce a new base tariff of 10% on all imported goods, with country-specific adjustments. Certain goods, including copper and critical minerals, are currently exempt from these tariffs. However, the 17% increase in tariffs on Zambian exports to the US could impact the competitiveness of our precious stones in the American market.

But here’s the kicker: Will these tariffs really affect Zambia? Or are they just another political move with little real impact on smaller economies like ours? Zambian businesses must evaluate potential changes in supply chain dynamics and cost structures to mitigate risks and identify new opportunities. As the global trade landscape shifts, staying informed and adaptive is crucial for businesses to navigate these changes effectively.

Let’s keep an eye on how these developments unfold and their impact on Zambia’s economy. Are Trump’s tariffs a game-changer or just another bump in the road? Share your thoughts!