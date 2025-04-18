ANALYST CRITICIZES PUBLIC AND LEADERS FOR DELAY IN RAISING CONCERNS OVER CYBER BILL



Lusaka… Friday April 18, 2025



Prominent analyst Mr. Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe has expressed concern over what he described as a delayed and reactionary outcry against the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill, which was recently signed into law.



In a statement, Mr. Kapumpe questioned the whereabouts and actions of Members of Parliament, journalists, civil society organizations, and the general public during the time the bill was undergoing debate in Parliament.



He pointed out that the public discourse and criticism, which has now become widespread, should have started much earlier — particularly when the bill was still being scrutinized in the legislative house.



He wondered why those making noise today — including MPs and the media — had remained silent when the bill was passing through its various stages in Parliament, including presentation, first and second readings, committee stage, report stage, and third reading.



He stressed that the debate should not have waited until the bill became law.



Mr. Kapumpe noted that even though the majority of Patriotic Front MPs had voted against the bill, citing insufficient consultation with stakeholders, only a few among them had raised public alarm at the time.



According to him, the muted reaction from both sides of Parliament suggested that many legislators did not fully understand the bill’s implications.



He further observed that civil society organizations had also opposed the bill on grounds that it was poorly drafted and posed risks to fundamental human rights, but he criticized them for not doing enough to raise public awareness when it would have mattered most.



Mr. Kapumpe emphasized that it should not take a disclosure from a foreign country, such as the United States, to alert citizens to the implications of their own laws.



He called on the public, the media, opposition parties, and civil society groups to be more proactive and responsible in holding the government accountable, rather than reacting only after laws are enacted.



“It’s not that people shouldn’t raise concerns now,” he clarified, “but the real lapse lies in the fact that the nation is only trying to understand the bill after it has already become law.”