Analyst says Trump is ‘backed into a corner’ and ‘freaking out’ allies

Donald Trump is doing “exactly the opposite of why he was put in office” and “these are things voters do not like,” a political analyst said Saturday.

Reporter Molly Jong-Fast appeared on MSNBC over the weekend, where she serves as a political commentator.

She said Trump’s actions as of late have proved to be “too extreme” for even some of his allies.

“Trump is in a defensive crouch,” the writer said, noting that Trump’s current stance and behavior is “freaking out even Republican Senators.”

He’s “backed himself into a corner” on this one, according to the reporter.