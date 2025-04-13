ANC and DA hold talks to address budget impasse and reconfiguration of government



The African National Congress (ANC) has reiterated its commitment to national unity and constructive dialogue amid the ongoing budget standoff and efforts to reconfigure the Government of National Unity (GNU).



In a statement issued on Saturday, the ANC confirmed a high-level meeting with the Democratic Alliance (DA), led by ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula.



The ANC emphasized its dedication to addressing South Africa’s socio-economic challenges through inclusive governance and consensus-building. “Our engagement with the DA reflects our broader commitment to nation-building, economic justice, and social cohesion,” the statement read.



The ANC reaffirmed its leadership role, grounded in its historical mandate to establish a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous South Africa. The party underscored its focus on improving service delivery, job creation, and reducing inequality as part of its agenda within the GNU framework.



Calling for unity across racial and generational lines, the ANC stressed the importance of cooperation between GNU partners and civil society to build a government that serves all South Africans. “We remain steadfast in our vision of a stable, inclusive government that puts the needs of our people first,” Mbalula stated.



The budget impasse, which has stalled key government functions, remains unresolved, but both parties have signaled willingness to continue discussions in the spirit of partnership and national interest.