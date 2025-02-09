ANC condemns U.S. interference in South Africa’s domestic affairs



The ANC has condemned the United States for interfering in South African affairs after the U.S. imposed an executive order cutting financial assistance to South Africa

.



The order was issued in response to South Africa’s land policy and its stance on Israel, which the U.S. found objectionable.



South Africa’s government rejected the U.S. actions, defending its sovereignty and land reform efforts.





The ANC emphasized that South Africa has the right to make its own decisions without external interference.





Additionally, the U.S. has proposed offering refuge to white South African farmers, further fueling tensions.