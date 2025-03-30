ANC drops ‘K*ll the Boer’ chant as Malema and AfriForum clash over its meaning





Fikile Mbalula, the ANC secretary-general, has announced that the party will no longer chant “K*ll the Boer,” calling it irrelevant in 2025. This marks a shift for the ANC as it moves away from a slogan tied to historical struggles in a changing political landscape.





Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema continues to defend the chant, viewing it as a symbol of resistance rather than a literal call to violence. His stance was reinforced by a recent Constitutional Court ruling that dismissed AfriForum’s appeal to classify “K*ll the Boer” as hate speech, affirming that it is protected political expression





AfriForum, an Afrikaner rights group, has strongly opposed Malema, arguing that the chant incites violence against white farmers and threatens their safety. Despite their legal setbacks, the organization continues its efforts to challenge Malema, reflecting ongoing tensions over race, land, and history in South Africa.





Mbalula’s remarks indicate the ANC is taking a less confrontational approach, while Malema and AfriForum remain locked in a heated dispute over the chant’s meaning and impact.