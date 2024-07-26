Former Minister resigns as an MP after corruption allegations



ANC MP Zizi Kodwa has resigned as a member of Parliament.



In a statement, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says he received Kodwa’s formal resignation as an MP on Wednesday.



The former party spokesperson is currently facing corruption charges.



He appeared in court this month for allegedly accepting R1.7 million in bribes from businessman and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay.



Kodwa was deputy minister of State Security at the time these allegations emerged.



The ANC’s step-aside policy normally precludes anyone facing criminal charges from serving in leadership or government roles.



However, Kodwa was nominated to the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education.

The resignation comes exactly a month after he was sworn in as MP