Ancelloti reveals when Mbappe will make his Real Madrid debut

Carlo Ancelotti has shared when fans might see Kylian Mbappe make his debut for Real Madrid and offered an update on Jude Bellingham.

Mbappe, who completed his transfer to Real Madrid last month, is currently on an extended break and was not part of the team for their pre-season tour in the United States.

Despite not having played since the Euros semi-final against Spain, Ancelotti suggested that Mbappe could feature in Real Madrid’s opening competitive match of the 2024/25 season, which will be against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.

Speaking to reporters in the US, the Italian manager said, “Mbappe can obviously play in the Super Cup from the start. Jude Bellingham too and others. They are prepared, they have followed a plan and will all play.”

Jude Bellingham, like Mbappe, also stayed behind and did not join the team for the pre-season tour in the United States after helping England reach the Euro 2024 final.

Despite his vacation, Bellingham has adhered to a rigorous training program, according to Real Madrid’s manager, and could be ready to play against Serie A side Atalanta on August 14.

The Spanish champions, who were defeated in their initial friendlies against AC Milan and Barcelona, will look to conclude their tour with a victory over Chelsea in North Carolina on August 6.\