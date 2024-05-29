Ancelotti to leave Real Madrid as he emerges as favorite for Reims

Ligue 1 club Reims has expressed interest in appointing Davide Ancelotti, son of renowned manager Carlo Ancelotti, as their new head coach.

According to RMC Sport, Reims is seeking a new manager for the 2024-25 season following the mutual departure of Will Still earlier in May.

Davide Ancelotti has emerged as their top target, with negotiations expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

The 34-year-old Davide has been working as an assistant coach to his father since 2016, starting at Bayern Munich.

He subsequently worked with Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli and Everton before joining Real Madrid in 2021.

Despite long-held managerial ambitions, Davide turned down an offer from the Saudi Pro League in January

Davide Ancelotti played for AC Milan’s youth team but did not break into the first team, eventually retiring from playing in 2009 to pursue a coaching career.

Reims plans to approach Real Madrid after the Champions League final on June 1.

However, Madrid may resist letting him go, as they value his contributions to their coaching staff.