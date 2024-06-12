Ancelotti’s son Davide to stay with his dad as he rejects Leicester offer

Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti (34) has decided to stay at the club this summer, despite interest from Leicester City.

Despite the reported interest from Leicester, Davide, who is the son of head coach Carlo Ancelotti, has expressed his desire to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Leicester City, who recently lost manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea, were reportedly interested in Davide.

However, according to Relevo, Davide has declined the approach from Leicester City and is fully focused on his career at Real Madrid.

Although Davide has previous experience in the Premier League, having worked alongside his father at Everton, he has opted to continue his career at Real Madrid for the time being.

Davide has also worked with his father at Napoli and is considered to have the potential for a future career as a head coach.