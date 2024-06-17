Ancelotti’s Success at Real Madrid Attributed to Experience and Familiarity

➡️Former Real Madrid player and coach Bernd Schuster has praised Carlo Ancelotti’s remarkable success at the helm of the Spanish giants. In an interview, Schuster highlighted Ancelotti’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the club as key factors in his triumphs.

“Ancelotti is another type of coach,” Schuster said. “He has so much experience, he has always trained great teams, and he knew the house like no one else.”

Schuster emphasized that Ancelotti’s familiarity with Real Madrid’s culture and history has been instrumental in his ability to connect with the players and create a winning atmosphere.

“He knows the club, he knows the players, and he knows how to get the best out of them,” Schuster added. “That’s what has made him win so much.”

Ancelotti has led Real Madrid to numerous titles, including the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and the Copa del Rey. His success has been attributed to his tactical acumen, man-management skills, and ability to motivate his players.

Schuster’s comments underscore the importance of experience and familiarity in the world of football. Ancelotti’s deep understanding of Real Madrid has enabled him to navigate the challenges of managing one of the most demanding clubs in the world and achieve remarkable success.